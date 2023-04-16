IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's GT vs RR game 

Match 23 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The highly anticipated encounter will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 16.

Having won three of their first four games, Rajasthan are currently the league-leaders with six points and have a net run rate of +1.588.

Similarly, GT have also lost just one game after playing four matches so far. They have six points and are placed third in the standings with a net run rate of +0.341.

Both teams have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with GT emerging as victors on all three occasions. The Royals will certainly look to get their revenge tonight.

The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between GT and RR.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha could complete 250 IPL fours

Wriddhiman Saha in action for GT [IPLT20]

One of the veterans of Indian cricket, Wriddhiman Saha could achieve a personal landmark in the upcoming game against RR.

The 38-year old, who has amassed 2,513 runs in 123 innings in the IPL, is just seven more boundaries short of completing 250 fours. If he manages to smash those seven required fours tonight, Saha will become only the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to achieve the milestone.

#2 Mohammed Shami could become the most successful pacer against RR

Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami in action [IPLT20]

Another GT bowler who will be on the verge of creating a record on Sunday will be Mohammed Shami.

Over the course of his career, Shami has done well against Rajasthan, having taken 15 wickets across 12 innings against the RR outfit.

If Shami manages to pick up three more scalps tonight, he will become the leading wicket-taking pacer against RR. Currently, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets against them, which is the most by any pacer against RR in IPL history.

#1 Jos Buttler could become the highest run-getter against GT

Jos Buttler in action for RR [IPLT20]

Rajasthan's talisman Jos Buttler has yet again started the IPL season on a high note, scoring 204 runs at an average of 51 this season so far. He needs just 30 more runs to become the leading run-getter in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Apart from this, if the English skipper manages to add 37 runs tonight, he will surpass Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally of 218 to become the highest run-getter against the Titans in IPL history.

Buttler has amassed 182 runs across three innings against GT and will surely look to continue his impressive run in Ahmedabad.

