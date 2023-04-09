IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's KKR vs GT game 

Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 9 April.

The hosts will enter the game on the back of a superlative win in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In their first home match in almost four years, KKR recorded the biggest win (by runs) in this year's season thus far when they thrashed RCB by 81 runs on Thursday (6 April).

Similar to KKR, GT also registered an emphatic win in their last league match when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in Delhi. Youngster Sai Sudharshan showed great temperament as his 62* guided GT to a facile victory at the end.

It is expected to be a great encounter between two teams who are coming on the back of a victory in their last respective fixtures.

The upcoming encounter will also offer both franchises a chance to break some records and achieve milestones. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that can be broken in the fixture between KKR and GT.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha could become only the third keeper to effect 100 dismissals in IPL

One of the veterans of Indian cricket, Wriddhiman Saha could achieve a major landmark in the upcoming game against his former side KKR.

The 38-year old, who has kept wickets in 125 innings in the IPL, has effected 97 dismissals behind the stumps.

If Saha manages to manage three more wickets with his gloves on Sunday, he will become only the third wicket-keeper to be a part of 100 dismissals in IPL history.

#2 Umesh Yadav could become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker of all time

Another IPL stalwart, Umesh Yadav, will be on the verge of shattering a record on Sunday. While Yadav has been a part of three franchises in his career, he has been most successful with his current team, KKR.

Having taken 65 wickets across 62 IPL games for the franchise, he is the fourth-most successful bowler in the franchise's history.

The right-armer needs two more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla, who took 66 IPL wickets for KKR and became KKR's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

#1 Hardik Pandya could become the batter with the best batting average against KKR

While he hasn't fired with the bat so far in the tournament, Hardik Pandya will be confident of doing well against an opposition he loves to play against.

In 11 innings versus KKR, Pandya has amassed 366 runs at an average of 61 and at a strike rate of 173.5. While his strike rate is the best among all batters who have batted against the Kolkata franchise, Pandya could also claim the best batting average on Sunday.

Currently, former cricketer JP Dumminy (61.5) holds the record of having the best batting average against KKR. If Pandya manages to score more than 61 or even remains not out during GT's innings, he will surpass Dumminy and will be the holder of the record.

