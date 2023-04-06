IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's KKR vs RCB match 

Two of the most popular franchises in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to square off against each other in the ninth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6.

After almost four years, KKR are set to host an IPL game. They, however, will enter the fixture on the back of a defeat in their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Chasing 192 runs, KKR lost half of their side on 80. Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, however, took the game deep as KKR were 146/7 after 16 overs. Unfortunately, for them, the rain started to pour and PBKS were rewarded with a seven-run victory via the DLS method.

Faf du Plessis’ RCB, meanwhile, began their IPL 2023 campaign with a resounding victory over five-time winners Mumbai Indians. Chasing 172, skipper Faf smashed 73, while Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 as the Challengers won the game convincingly in just 16.2 overs.

Both KKR and RCB have had a terrific rivalry over the years and will look to outdo each other tonight as well.

The upcoming game will also offer both teams a chance to create or break a slew of records.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three possible records that are on the verge of breaking during the KKR vs RCB fixture.

#3 Mohammed Siraj could enter RCB's all-time top-five wicket-takers tally

Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket vs MI [IPLT20]

One of the most improved bowlers in recent times, Mohammed Siraj could well script himself into the history books. If the Indian pacer bags at least two scalps against Kolkata, he will become RCB's fifth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

So far, Siraj has bagged 50 scalps in 60 innings at an economy rate of 8.6 and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history.

Ahead of him is former left-arm pacer Sreenath Aravind, who took 51 wickets in 44 matches for the franchise.

#2 Sunil Narine will play his 150th IPL game

Sunil Narine is an IPL legend [IPLT20]

One of the most influential players in IPL history, Sunil Narine has been the linchpin of Kolkata for over a decade now.

The Caribbean mystery spinner, who has 153 IPL wickets to his name, has played a total of 149 matches for KKR in the cash-rich league.

The encounter against RCB will mark Narine's 150th IPL appearance, thus he will become only the fifth overseas player ever to achieve the feat.

#1 Virat Kohli could surpass Kieron Pollard in the six-hitting tally vs KKR

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a fifty vs MI [IPLT20]

Virat Kohli was on a roll against Mumbai and kickstarted his IPL 2023 campaign with a bang, scoring an unbeaten 82 at the Wankhede Stadium.

He smacked five sixes on Sunday, which took Kohli's six-hitting tally in the IPL to 223, the sixth-best in the league.

The Delhi-born batter is just another six away from surpassing former Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard's tally of 223 IPL sixes and becoming the tournament's fifth-highest six-hitter.

Given his immaculate form, Kohli is bound to bag the record to his name against the Knight Riders.

