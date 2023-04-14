IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's KKR vs SRH match 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in Match 19 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, 14 April, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Knight Riders lost their first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and bounced back with two consecutive victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the most exhilarating fashion.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders ⚔️ Knights Sunrisers



Who will claim victory at Eden Gardens? 🏟️

Tune in 7:30 PM



#KKRvSRH | #AmiKKR | ⚔️ KnightsSunrisersWho will claim victory at Eden Gardens? 🏟️Tune in7:30 PM #TATAIPL 2023 🌙⚔️ Knights 🆚 Sunrisers ☀️🔥Who will claim victory at Eden Gardens? 🏟️Tune in 👉 7:30 PM ⏰#KKRvSRH | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 https://t.co/dtq5rOyhQo

On the other hand, Hyderabad have made a poor start in IPL 2023. SRH suffered two consecutive losses against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, thanks to Mayank Markande's terrific bowling spell of 4/15 against PBKS, followed by Rahul Tripathi's (74*) batting show, SRH managed to bag a victory.

As both teams will look to continue their winning momentum, a well-matched encounter might be on the cards tonight.

The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between SRH and KKR.

#3 Jason Roy could hit his 60th T20 fifty

England & Bangladesh Net Sessions

KKR will welcome the arrival of Jason Roy, who replaced Shakib Al Hasan in the squad. The 32-year-old opener is a renowned batter in white-ball cricket, having amassed 8,110 runs at a strike rate of 141.9 across 307 T20s.

Apart from his six centuries, Roy has also notched up 59 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. If the Durban-born manages to get a chance against SRH and hits a fifty against them, he will become only the third England player after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler to hit 60 or more T20 half-centuries.

#2 Umesh Yadav could become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker of all time

Umesh Yadav in action for KKR [IPLT20]

One of IPL's stalwarts, Umesh Yadav, will be on the verge of shattering a record on Friday. While Yadav has been a part of three franchises in his career, he has been most successful with his current team, KKR.

Having taken 65 wickets across 62 IPL games for the franchise, he is the fourth-most successful bowler in the franchise's history.

The right-armer needs two more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla, who took 66 IPL wickets for KKR and became the side's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play his 150th IPL game

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating a wicket with his teammates [IPLT20]

While his sharpness may have waned a bit of late, there's no denying that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the all-time greats of the IPL. With 156 scalps at an average of 26, Bhuvneshwar is currently the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

In total, he has played in 149 IPL games and the encounter against KKR will mark his 150th appearance in the marquee league. In achieving so, Bhuvneshwar is set to become only the first Indian pacer to play in 150 IPL matches.

Poll : 0 votes