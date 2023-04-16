IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's MI vs KKR match 

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host their second home match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16.

MI began their current campaign with losses in their opening two matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home.

They finally opened their account when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their third game in Delhi. With two points and a net run rate of -0.879, they are placed ninth in the table.

On the other hand, KKR started their season with a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali before registering back-to-back victories against RCB and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

KKR suffered yet another loss at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home in their last outing. Over the years, MI have dominated against KKR and Rohit will hope to continue the same for his side by claiming their second win of IPL 2023.

The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between MI and KKR.

#3 Jason Roy could hit his 60th fifty-plus score in T20s

England & Bangladesh Net Sessions

KKR announced Jason Roy as a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan in the IPL 2023 squad. The 32-year-old opener is a renowned batter in white-ball cricket, having amassed 8,110 runs at a strike rate of 141.9 across 307 T20 innings.

Apart from his six centuries, Roy has also notched up 53 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game.

If the Durban-born manages to get a chance against MI and hits a fifty against them, he will become only the third England player after Alex Hales and Jos Buttler to record 60 or more fifty-plus scores in T20s.

#2 Umesh Yadav could become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker of all time

Umesh Yadav in action for KKR [IPLT20]

One of IPL's stalwarts, Umesh Yadav, will be on the verge of shattering a record on Sunday. While Yadav has been a part of three franchises in his career, he has been most successful with his current team, KKR.

Having taken 65 wickets across 64 IPL games for the franchise, he is the fourth-most successful bowler in the franchise's history.

The right-armer needs two more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla, who took 66 IPL wickets for KKR and became the side's third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become only the fourth-ever batter to complete 6000 runs

Rohit Sharma raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

Having been part of the marquee league for 15 years now, Rohit is among the top-five highest run-getters in the IPL.

With 5,966 runs at an average of 30.30 across 225 IPL innings, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs by an individual against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history.



1020 runs from 31 innings at an average of 42.50 & strike rate of 129.77 with 6 fifties & 1 hundred.

He is just 34 runs short of completing 6,000 runs in the IPL, which would make him only the fourth player to do so.

Only Virat Kohli (6,838), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477) and David Warner (6,109) have crossed this milestone in the league so far.

