IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's PBKS vs MI clash 

Match 46 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

The two teams met earlier in the competition in the reverse fixture where Punjab trounced Mumbai in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both franchises are in the middle of the points table. PBKS are in sixth, while MI in seventh on the standings. The two points up for grabs will be vital for the teams in their hunt for the qualification spot.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's CSK vs MI fixture.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav could hit his 250th T20 six

Suryakumar Yadav of MI [IPLT20]

Following a lean patch with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav has found his mojo back, having scored 185 runs at a strike rate of around 200 in the last five games.

The flamboyant dasher, who is known for his exquisite cricketing strokes, has clobbered 249 sixes in his T20 career. Another maximum against PBKS will take his tally to 250, thus becoming only the ninth Indian to achieve the feat.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become the highest T20 run-getter against MI

Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

Shikhar Dhawan missed the previous game against MI due to an injury but will look to lead his side from the front tonight.

The left-hander has enjoyed batting against the five-time champions and has mustered 871 runs at an average of just below 40 across 27 innings. Another 39 runs on Wednesday would take him above Virat Kohli's tally of 909 runs, and thus making him the highest run-getter against MI in T20s.

#1 Rohit Sharma could make his 200th appearance for MI a memorable one

Rohit Sharma in action for MI [IPLT20]

The upcoming clash against PBKS will mark Rohit Sharma's 200th game as a Mumbai Indians player. Only Keiron Pollard (211) has played more matches for MI in their 16-year history.

Rohit will have a chance to make his 200th appearance a memorable one by breaking two six-hitting records as well. With 199 IPL sixes, Rohit needs just one more big hit to take his six-hitting tally for MI in the IPL to 200.

Apart from this, if the Hitman manages to hit two lusty maximums against PBKS, he will surpass AB de Villiers' tally of 251 sixes to become the batter with the second-most sixes in IPL history. So far, Rohit has hit 250 IPL sixes in his career.

Poll : 0 votes