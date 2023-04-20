IPL 2023: 3 milestones that can be reached during today's PBKS vs RCB match 

The games are coming thick and fast in IPL 2023. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to cross swords in Match 27 of the ongoing league. The game will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 20.

Placed fifth in the points table, PBKS have enjoyed a decent start to the tournament, winning three of their first five matches. They will enter today's game against RCB on the back of a clinical win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (April 15).

Unlike PBKS, RCB endured a defeat in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and will look to bounce back on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led unit are placed eighth in the points table, with two wins in five encounters.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of getting shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that can be reached in today's PBKS vs RCB fixture.

#3 Glenn Maxwell could complete 1000 IPL runs for RCB

Glenn Maxwell in action for RCB [IPLT20]

Ever since joining RCB in 2021, Glenn Maxwell has managed to strike runs consistently for the franchise.

Having mustered two half-centuries in the last three games alone, the Australian hard-hitter is on the verge of completing a milestone against PBKS.

Maxwell is just 10 runs shy of completing 1000 runs for RCB. If he goes on to score the required runs against his former franchise, Maxwell will become only the fifth batter ever to reach the 1000-run mark for RCB.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become only the second cricketer to complete 6500 IPL runs

Shikhar Dhawan raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return to the tie against RCB after missing out on the last game due to an injury.

One of the most successful batters in IPL history, Dhawan could complete a significant personal milestone in the upcoming game.

Currently with 6,477 runs in the league, the southpaw is just 23 runs short of reaching 6500 IPL runs. In doing so, Dhawan will become only the second cricketer ever to reach the landmark after Virat Kohli (6,844).

#1 Virat Kohli could become the batter with the second-most T20 fifties

Virat Kohli pumped up after his half-century vs LSG [IPLT20]

Inarguably India's greatest T20 batter ever, Virat Kohli could script history against PBKS.

With 220 runs across five games so far, he is currently in red-hot form. If the RCB talisman manages to continue his great run and goes on to hit another half-century today, he will surpass Chris Gayle's tally of 88 half-centuries to become the batter with the second-most fifties in the shortest format of the game.

In his T20 career so far, Kohli has amassed 11,546 runs, including 88 half-centuries. Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner currently tops the list with 96 half-centuries in T20s.

Poll : 0 votes