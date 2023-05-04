IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's SRH vs KKR clash 

Two teams who haven't had the best of tournaments so far in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to clash in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

After a decent start to their campaign, KKR have been extremely poor in their performances and have lost five of their last six games. They are currently eighth in the points table with just three wins in nine outings.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, sits just below KKR in the ninth spot after three wins in eight matches. Having said that, the Aiden Markram-led unit defeated KKR in the reverse fixture earlier this season in Kolkata.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's SRH vs KKR fixture.

#3 Abhishek Sharma could become SRH's sixth-highest run-getter of all time

Abhishek Sharma raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

SRH's best player in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Abhishek Sharma, will be riding high on confidence following his match-winning 67 off 36 balls.

The youngster will be itching to do well against KKR as well. If he manages to score at least 13 runs tonight, Abhishek will become the Sunrisers' sixth-highest run-getter of all time.

Abhishek has scored 743 runs across 37 innings so far and will have a chance to surpass Moises Henriques' tally of 755 runs.

#2 Mayank Agarwal could complete 2,500 IPL runs

Mayank Agarwal in action vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the most disappointing batters in the tournament, to say the least. The Indian international has scored just 169 runs at an average of 21 across eight outings so far. However, he will have a chance to redeem himself against KKR.

Agarwal will be hoping to get his act together against the Knight Riders and score a big one in Hyderabad. However, he is only just four runs shy of becoming the 24th Indian ever to complete 2,500 IPL runs.

He has currently mustered 2,496 runs at an average of 22.5 across 115 innings in the IPL.

#1 Nitish Rana could complete 2,000 runs for KKR

Nitish Rana in action for KKR vs SRH [IPLT20].

Ever since joining KKR in 2018, Nitish Rana has been a vital component of their batting order. The hard-hitting left-hander has amassed 1,977 runs at an average of 27.5 and at a strike rate of 138 across 79 innings for the franchise.

Another 23 runs against SRH will take Rana to 2,000 runs for the Kolkata franchise, making him only the fifth-ever batter to achieve the landmark for the franchise.

Moreover, if the current KKR skipper goes on to score 85 runs, he would surpass Yusuf Pathan's tally of 2,061 runs to become KKR's fourth-highest run-getter of all time.

