IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's SRH vs MI fixture 

Match 25 of the IPL 2023 season is set to witness a blockbuster contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 18.

Both franchises have made identical starts to their campaigns, losing their opening two encounters before bouncing back to claim back-to-back victories.

However, the clash on Tuesday will ensure that one team's winning momentum is halted, while the other will happily continue their rise in the IPL 2023 points table.

The much-awaited encounter will also offer players from both teams a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the fixture between SRH and MI.

#3 Aiden Markram could complete 500 IPL runs for SRH

Aiden Markram during a press conference [IPLT20]

SRH skipper Aiden Markram will once again be hoping to lead from the front and continue his impressive run with the willow.

The South African has put up some phenomenal numbers while batting for SRH so far, averaging 46.8 at a strike rate of 145.3. He has mustered 468 runs across 15 innings and has a chance to complete 500 IPL runs for SRH tonight.

If the 28-year-old goes on to score at least 32 runs against MI, he will become only the fifth overseas player to hit 500 runs for SRH.

#2 Ishan Kishan could become the wicket-keeper with the second-most dismissals for MI

Ishan Kishan behind the wickets for MI [IPLT20]

Ishan Kishan, one of the highest-paid players at MI, could shatter a wicket-keeping record on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener, who has kept wickets for MI in 35 innings so far, has inflicted 27 dismissals from behind the stumps.

If he manages at least two more against SRH, Kishan will surpass Parthiv Patel's tally of 28 and become the wicket-keeper with the second-most dismissals for MI.

Currently, Quinton de Kock sits atop the charts with 47 dismissals for MI.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become the 4th batter to complete 6,000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

Having been part of the marquee league for 15 years now, Rohit Sharma is among the top-five highest run-getters in the IPL.

With 5,986 runs at an average of 30.30 across 225 IPL innings, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

He is just 14 runs short of completing 6,000 runs in the IPL, which would make him the fourth player to do so.

Only Virat Kohli (6,844), Shikhar Dhawan (6,477) and David Warner (6,109) have crossed this milestone in the league so far.

