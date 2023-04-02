IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's SRH vs RR match 

Two solid teams on paper will commence their campaign when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

Having put a well-balanced squad, SRH will want to overcome their poor last two seasons, where they finished eighth, and start afresh this time around. While their designated skipper in Aiden Markram is set to miss the clash against Rajasthan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to lead the team in the encounter.

RR, meanwhile, had a superlative campaign last time where they finished as the finalists. The Sanju Samson-led team would certainly aim to go one step further this time around.

The upcoming clash will also offer both teams a chance to create or break a slew of records as well. On that note, let's take a look at the three possible records that could be broken in today's fixture between SRH and RR.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar would complete 250 matches in T20s

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an IPL legend [IPLT20]

Being the Indian pacer with the most wickets in the IPL with 154 scalps, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a stalwart of Indian T20 cricket.

Having played 249 T20s so far in his career, the Meerut-born will play his 250th T20 game when he takes the field against Rajasthan on Sunday.

Only 14 other Indian cricketers have played more than 250 T20 matches in their careers as of now.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal could take his 300th T20 scalp

Yuzvendra Chahal had a successful IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

After not being a certainty in the starting XI for India anymore, Yuzvendra Chahal would be hoping for another stellar IPL season.

The leg-spinner could start his campaign on a record-breaking note as he needs just a solitary scalp to complete his 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

So far, Chahal has picked up 299 T20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.59 across 261 innings. If Chahal manages to bag that one wicket on Sunday, he will become the first-ever Indian to bag 250 T20 wickets.

#1 Jos Buttler could complete 9500 T20 career runs

Jos Buttler's form will be a key to success for RR [IPLT20]

It was a dream year for Jos Buttler in the last campaign where he plummeted 863 runs, which included four authoritative centuries.

The English opener will be aiming to replicate his heroics and start the IPL 2023 on a high note as well.

If the wicket-keeper batter does really manage to kickstart his season on a marvelous note and notches up at least 93 runs against Hyderabad, Buttler will become only the second Englishman and the tenth batter overall to complete 9,500 runs in T20 cricket.

