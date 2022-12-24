Joe Root was initially unsold at the 2023 IPL auction. Thereafter, Rajasthan Royals acquired the former England skipper for his base price, i.e., Rs. 1 crore.

Root has been an exceptional player for England in Tests and ODI cricket, having scored 10629 and 6207 runs respectively in the said formats.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Royals, here's the man you have to Root for. Royals, here's the man you have to Root for. 💗 https://t.co/GeuvNrYVU4

He has a decent record in T20Is and averages above 35 in the said format. However, Root will play in IPL for the very first time in the upcoming season.

Root's addition will immensely benefit the Rajasthan Royals. Here is a look at three reasons why Root's addition is a good signing for Rajasthan Royals:

#1 Guide young Indian batsmen

Root has experience playing international cricket for more than a decade

Rajasthan Royals will immensely benefit from the addition of Joe Root to their squad. Root's experience playing international cricket for more than a decade makes him one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Rajasthan Royals have a few young batsmen in their ranks. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and even Sanju Samson could benefit from having Joe Root in the dressing room.

Root has tasted success in all formats around the world, and his addition to the IPL could benefit young Indian batsmen, which in turn could reap handsome rewards for Indian cricket.

#2 Providing stability in the middle-overs and the role of an aggressor in the death-overs

Root can provide finishing toches to the innings

Root is a cricketer who can adapt himself to any game situation. If Samson, Buttler, and Padikkal fail to get going, Root could provide stability in the middle overs.

Rajasthan Royals have lacked a player like Root in the middle order. The team released Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen, and James Neesham before the auction, and Root has been included in the squad.

Apart from stabilizing the innings, Root can also provide the finishing touches to the innings and score runs at a quick pace in the death overs.

Pitches in the IPL are likely to suit Root's style of batting in IPL cricket, and it will be difficult for the management to leave Root out of the playing 11.

#3 Joe Root has a good track record in T20 cricket

Root has a decent record in T20 cricket

Although Root has played only a handful of T20Is, he has performed reasonably well in the said games. He averages 35.72 and has a strike rate of 126.30 in those games.

Apart from T20Is, he has played 88 domestic T20 games, scoring 2083 runs in 80 innings at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 126.70.

Joe Root is also a handy off-spinner who can provide an extra option to the skipper in the bowling department.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : Is Joe Root a smart pick by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023? Yes No 1 votes