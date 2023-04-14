IPL 2023 Match 19, KKR vs SRH: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in Match 19 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

The home side will have both Jason Roy and Litton Das available for selection. They might be tempted to make some changes to an opening combination that has been both unstable and unreliable. SRH, on the other hand, welcomed the return of their South African contingent and won't need to make many changes.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 19 of IPL 2023 between KKR and SRH.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

KKR vs SRH: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh smacked five sixes in a row against the Gujarat Titans

While KKR might be tempted to immediately include Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scores of 22, 57 and 15 in the three matches thus far.

N Jagadeesan's inclusion means that they can afford to replace the Afghan keeper-batter. However, it would be harsh to drop him, especially since there's no certainty regarding Jagadeesan's place in the XI.

So while there's a chance that the Knight Riders will bring Roy into the mix, it might not be the wisest idea right now, especially at home.

Suyash Sharma is expected to be brought in as an impact sub if KKR bat first, while Venkatesh Iyer could be the one to enter the fray if they chase.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 19 of IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

KKR vs SRH: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Rahul Tripathi will be at the forefront of SRH's charge

After their victory in the previous game, SRH have no real reason to make changes.

Harry Brook was promoted to open the batting in the previous game but failed once again. While it might not be time to hit the panic button just yet, the Englishman's slow start to the tournament will concern Hyderabad.

Mayank Markande was sensational in the previous game and should be brought in as an impact sub if SRH bowl second. Abdul Samad could be the man tasked with that job if they chase.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 19 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Abhishek Sharma.

