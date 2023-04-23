IPL 2023 Match 32, RCB vs RR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

Bangalore have struggled for consistency so far and have three wins from six matches. Rajasthan, meanwhile, are placed atop the standings with four victories from an equal number of matches, but their position at the summit isn't secure by any means. The two points on offer will be of great significance to both teams.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 32 of IPL 2023 between RCB and RR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RCB vs RR: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis was an impact sub in RCB's previous game

Faf du Plessis batted in the first innings before being substituted out in the previous game, and he stated that his injury might not be fully healed by the time RCB face RR. If the South African can't field, Virat Kohli will captain the three-time finalists once again.

The rest of the Bangalore lineup is fairly straightforward. Vyshak Vijaykumar has had a couple of indifferent outings but should retain his place in the side. So should Wayne Parnell, who has a like-for-like replacement in David Willey.

Josh Hazlewood is reportedly very close to a return, but RCB might not want to risk him against RR. Suyash Prabhudessai could come in as an impact player once again.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 32 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

RCB vs RR: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Devdutt Padikkal will be up against his former franchise

RR have had a fairly settled combination throughout the tournament so far, and the same should continue against RCB.

The Royals haven't been able to harness the full potential of Jason Holder, but the fast bowler should be backed for now. Devdutt Padikkal should pip Riyan Parag to a place in the side, but the young all-rounder could come in as an impact player if needed.

While Adam Zampa is a candidate to partner Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in the spin attack, that might be too much of a risk for the visiting side. Expect them to keep things simple against RCB on Sunday.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 32 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen.

