IPL 2023 Match 36, RCB vs KKR: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 36 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.

Bangalore are placed just inside the top half of the points table, with four wins from seven matches. Kolkata, on the other hand, are close to the bottom with only two victories from as many matches. The Knight Riders have lost four on the bounce, while the Royal Challengers have registered back of back-to-back wins.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 36 of IPL 2023 between RCB and KKR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RCB vs KKR: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Sunil Narine castled Virat Kohli the last time RCB and KKR met

Faf du Plessis has been an impact substitute in each of RCB's last two matches, and if he hasn't fully recovered from his rib injury, the same could happen once again. If Du Plessis doesn't make the grade, Virat Kohli, who has led the franchise to consecutive wins, will step in.

Bangalore's Indian players haven't lived up to their potential. Manoj Bhandage is an option, but they might give the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai a few more chances to impress.

Josh Hazlewood continues to recover from a heel injury, and David Willey might get another opportunity. The final bowler's role could be a toss-up between Vyshak Vijaykumar and Karn Sharma depending upon the conditions.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 36 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Sonu Yadav, Karn Sharma.

RCB vs KKR: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Andre Russell usually enjoys playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

KKR have shuffled things around majorly this year, having failed to establish a settled combination.

Litton Das made his debut for the franchise before being dropped after just one game. N Jagadeesan's failures at the top of the order haven't helped the team's wicket-keeping dilemma.

Shardul Thakur, who was the Player of the Match in the reverse fixture, has missed Kolkata's last two matches. He could return for this one at the expense of either Umesh Yadav or Kulwant Khejroliya, who haven't been particularly impressive this year.

Venkatesh Iyer and Suyash Sharma are expected to continue as impact player candidates. Jason Roy's inclusion is subject to fitness, with the opener suffering an injury in the last game. Das could come in for the Englishman if he isn't fit.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 36 of IPL 2023: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Mandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana.

