IPL 2023 Match 8, RR vs PBKS: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played out some entertaining contests in recent editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams will meet again in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5, in Match 8 of IPL 2023.

Both RR and PBKS won their respective opening games this year. While Sanju Samson and Co. hammered the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a tight rain-affected game.

Both teams will not look to make too many changes to their respective sides, although Kagiso Rabada is expected to be available for selection for PBKS.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 8 of IPL 2023 between RR and PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RR vs PBKS: RR Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

RR have no reason to change things around.

Devdutt Padikkal's position in the middle order is under threat, though, with the batter having looked completely out of his depth at No. 4 against both pace and spin. The Royals are bound to consider replacing Padikkal if he doesn't have an upturn in form, but are unlikely to make a change so early in the campaign.

Kuldeep Sen was conspicuous by his absence against SRH as the express pacer didn't even make the impact substitutes list. The fast bowler could be in the mix in Guwahati, although KM Asif sent down a decent spell in the powerplay.

Navdeep Saini was woefully expensive after coming on as an impact sub, and either Sen or Sandeep Sharma could chip in for RR if needed.

RR's predicted playing XI for Match 8 of IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact player candidates: Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Vashisht, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini.

RR vs PBKS: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs RR in IPL 2023

With Rabada reportedly available for selection, Nathan Ellis might miss out. PBKS will welcome the South African's skills at bowling in the powerplay and serving as an enforcer in the middle overs, although they will need to be careful not to use him at the death.

Otherwise, there is no real scope for change. The overseas trio of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran did well against KKR and will look to offset Livingstone's absence once again.

If Punjab need an extra pacer in Guwahati, Vidwath Kaverappa or Rishi Dhawan could play a role. Young all-rounder Raj Bawa is another candidate.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 8 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short.

