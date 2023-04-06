IPL 2023 Match 9, KKR vs RCB: Predicted playing XIs of both teams

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

KKR are yet to get off the mark in IPL 2023, having suffered a narrow defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-affected game. They might consider shuffling a couple of things around for their first home game of the campaign.

RCB, on the other hand, hammered the Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets and will be confident of putting two more points on the board. Injuries might be the only reason behind them making a change.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 9 of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

KKR vs RCB: KKR Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Tim Southee was extremely off color against the Punjab Kings

As KKR wait for Roy to be available, they are unlikely to tinker with the opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mandeep Singh, although both didn't particularly impress in the previous game.

They might bring Venkatesh Iyer into the playing XI, though, with the Anukul Roy experiment failing miserably. This would also allow the Knight Riders to play Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh in their ideal positions.

Tim Southee will likely be replaced by Lockie Ferguson when the latter is fit, but reports suggest that the express pacer hasn't made the grade yet. While David Wiese is an option, KKR might back Southee for one more game.

KKR's predicted playing XI for Match 9 of IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact player candidates: Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, N Jagadeesan.

KKR vs RCB: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli picked the Mumbai Indians bowling attack apart

RCB will probably have only one change to make to their playing XI. David Willey could come in for Reece Topley in a straight swap. Although Topley traveled to Kolkata with the squad, he isn't expected to recover in time for the contest.

If Bangalore bat first, they could start with either Suyash Prabhudessai or Mahipal Lomror in their playing XI at the expense of either Akash Deep or Mohammed Siraj. Otherwise, though, they should stick to the same side that put in a convincing performance against MI.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 9 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage.

