IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game

Delhi Capitals (DC) grabbed two crucial points when they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

It was a comprehensive performance by the hosts, led by the charge of Phil Salt, who smoked 87 runs off just 45 balls.

Opening the batting alongside David Warner, the overseas DC duo came out with positive intent in their run-chase of 182. While Warner lost his wicket for 22, Salt continued his onslaught and never let any RCB bowler settle.

He then stitched up a 59-run partnership alongside Mitchell Marsh and got DC closer to the target. Rilee Rossouw, who batted at No. 4, also smashed three sixes in his 35*run knock. Salt, who clobbered eigth boundaries and six lusty maximums, was unfortunate not to remain unbeaten till the end as a ripper from Karn Sharma ended his stay in the 16th over.

In the very next over (17th), Roussow hit a six over deep mid-wicket to register an emphatic win over RCB.

Earlier, RCB opted to bat after winning the toss. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli continued their impressive run with the bat, accumulating 82 runs for the opening wicket. While Faf was dismissed for 45, Kohli scored his sixth half-century of the season (55).

After Marsh pegged DC back into the match with two wickets on consecutive balls, Mahipal Lomror played his best IPL knock so far and smashed 54* runs off 29 balls. Lomror's vital knock led RCB to a great first innings total of 181/4.

DC continued their winning run in the tournament to clinch their fourth win in their last five games. With their latest triumph over RCB, DC have moved to ninth place for the very first time this season. The David Warner-led unit now have eight points after ten games.

The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, lost their fifth game of their campaign and are placed fifth after ten points in as many games.

Here are the points table standings of IPL 2023:

An exciting double-header in on the cards for fans on Sunday (May 7). The Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a day game before the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur.

