IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings game 

Both Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved up in the IPL 2023 points table after their washed-out game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3.

After being put in to bat on a track that had enough for the spinners, LSG were rocked early as the CSK spinners spun a web around the hosts to send them reeling with 44/5 on the scoreboard.

KL Rahul missed the match while Krunal Pandya captained in his absence. It was a forgetful day for Pandya, as he was dismissed on a golden duck against Maheesh Theeshana (2/37).

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja bowled tight lines and returned with great figures of 2/13 and 1/11, respectively.

While Nicholas Pooran struggled for his 31-ball 20, Ayush Bandoni was the star of the show for LSG. With his side needing someone to put his hand up under dire straits, Badoni performed magnificently for his unbeaten 33-ball 59.

He single-handedly took LSG to125/7 after 19.2 overs before the rain forced umpires to put a halt to play. After almost two hours of continuous rain, the officials called off the game as LSG and CSK shared two points.

Both LSG and CSK tied at 11 points after washed-out match

MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya at the toss [IPLT20]

With the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings being called off, both franchises gained one point each and moved one spot on the points table.

LSG, who started the game with 10 points in nine games, moved up to the second spot and now have 11 points. CSK, meanwhile, are now placed just below LSG and are third in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +0.329.

On that note, here are the updated IPL 2023 standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Sixth and seventh-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently facing each other in Match 46 of the ongoing competition in Mohali.

