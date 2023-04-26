IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) moved from eighth position to seventh in the IPL 2023 points table after their comprehensive 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was the second fixture between the two franchises this season, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

After being put to bat first, KKR piled up 200 runs in their stipulated 20 overs. Jason Roy gave KKR a rapid start and scored his second consecutive IPL fifty. The Englishman top-scored with 56 off 29 deliveries.

Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana stitched up a great 80-run partnership for the third wicket. Iyer scored 31, while the KKR skipper did a decent job with his 21-ball 48. Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in the 18th over to remove both the left-handers. The visitors breached the 200-run mark after Rinku Singh (18 off 10) and David Wiese's (12 off 3) cameos.

RCB's chase began on a usual note, reaching 30 runs within the first two overs. Youngster Suyash Sharma did an excellent job on putting pressure on the hosts as he dismissed Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed within the powerplay.

In-form batter Glenn Maxwell also lost his wicket for just five runs. Virat Kohli enjoyed a great start and went on to hit his fifth fifty of the season. However, he also lost his wicket when Iyer grabbed an excellent catch on the boundary.

It all went downhill for the hosts from there, as they lost wickets at regular junctures and ended up making just 179/8.

KKR climbs to seventh spot in the IPL 2023 points table

After ending their four-game losing streak, the Knight Riders have now jumped from eighth position to seventh in the table. The two-time champions leapfrogged Mumbai Indians (MI) and have a net run rate of -0.027.

RCB, meanwhile, lost their first game after two back-to-back wins. They are still placed fifth with eight points and a net run rate of -0.139.

On that note, here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

The IPL 2023 will now head to Jaipur on Thursday (April 27), where the Rajasthan Royals (RCB) will host table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Poll : 0 votes