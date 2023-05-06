IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs MI encounter 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The afternoon fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

CSK are currently placed third in the points table with five wins in 10 games. Their net run rate also reads at +0.329.

Mumbai, meanwhile, endured a tough start to their campaign but have bounced back. They are currently placed sixth in the table with five wins from nine games. A win today could see them reach as high as second place.

While the last few games have seen a lot of runs being scored, the Chepauk wicket might assist spinners, making it difficult for batters to play their shots easily. Despite that, there are a few in-form batters who will look to keep the momentum going.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the CSK vs MI contest.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action vs MI [IPLT20]

CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a prolific run-scorer for his team and has impressed many with his performances this season as well.

He is currently placed sixth on the Orange Cap list, aggregating 354 runs from 10 outings at an average of 44.25.

Gaikwad has crossed the 50-run mark twice, including a spectacular 92-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the inaugural match of IPL 2023.

The 26-year-old has 12 fifties and one century to his name from 45 innings in the IPL. He has the ability to bat long and score big runs and it wouldn't be a surprise if he takes the Mumbai bowlers apart in the forthcoming contest.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

Suryakumar Yadav has been in great touch for MI [IPLT20]

After a string of low scores for India and for MI, Suryakumar Yadav has truly found his mojo back.

The stylish batter has been providing impetus to the MI batting department and has batted at an immaculate strike rate of 184.14 so far this season.

In his last four games alone, Suryakumar has mustered 201 runs at an average of over 50 and at a phenomenal strike rate of 205.1.

A player who likes to assert himself on the opposition bowlers right from the word go, Suryakumar will be banking on his red-hot form to do well against CSK as well.

#1 Devon Conway - CSK

Devon Conway in action vs PBKS [IPLT20]

CSK have a rich history of prolific overseas openers like Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis. With his recent performances, it looks like they have found another gem in Devon Conway.

Ever since joining CSK last season, Conway has looked extremely assured and composed at the top of the order for the Men in Yellow.

After making 252 runs across seven matches in IPL 2023, the New Zealand batter has already mustered 414 runs in ten IPL 2023 games so far. He is the third-highest run-getter of the tournament and has also notched up five consecutive half-centuries heading into this game.

Moreover, when the last time he batted in a day game in Chennai, Conway plummeted 92* off just 52 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), a knock studded with 16 boundaries and a six.

Across four innings at the venue, Conway has mustered 266 runs at a breathtaking average of 133. The southpaw could very well continue his dream run in Chennai, scoring the most number of runs in the clash against MI.

