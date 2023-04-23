IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs RR fixture 

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be in action today against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

With four wins and just two defeats in six matches, Rajasthan are firmly placed at the top of the points table. However, they suffered a loss in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home and will look to bounce back on Sunday.

RCB, meanwhile, won their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) away from home and will now host their fifth home game of the season. The Challengers are placed sixth in the table with three wins and as many losses in six encounters.

Chinnaswamy’s surface is known as a batting paradise. Being filled with star batters, the two teams are likely to be involved in a high-scoring affair.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs RR clash.

#3 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli has been successful in translating his international form into the IPL and has scored 279 runs at an average of 55.80 across six innings so far. The current third-leading run-getter of the tournament has notched up four fifties this season.

The star Indian batter has also made a conscious effort to make the best use of the powerplay, which is reflected in his great strike rate of above 142 this season.

Having amassed over 2,500 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli will be hungry to add to his tally against RR.

#2 Jos Buttler - RR

The star batter from England, Jos Buttler, has been an integral part of RR over the years. Last year, he single-handedly demolished oppositions and scored 863 runs.

Even this year, the RR opener has scored 244 runs in six matches, at an average of 40.66. He has also scored three fifties and is the leading run-scorer for his team.

In the last match against LSG, Buttler played a very slow knock, scoring 40 runs off 41 balls. The pitch was tricky and slow in Lucknow. However, he will certainly enjoy the batting paradise in Bengaluru.

RCB bowlers must get their line and length right or else fans might witness a 'Jos Buttler special' today.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

One of the most lethal batters in IPL 2023 so far, Faf du Plessis owns a lot of responsibilities for his side. In the absence of a strong middle-order, the South African has not only risen to his reputation but has also taken his game to the next level.

With an immaculate average and a strike rate of 68.80 and 166.5, respectively, Du Plessis has scored 343 runs and is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament as well.

Despite some injury concerns, the right-hander played a sumptuous knock of 84 off 56 against PBKS.

The 38-year-old has been amazing while playing in Bangalore so far and the home crowd will be hoping for another top knock from him against RR.

