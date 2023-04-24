IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs DC clash 

In what will be their fourth away game, Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24.

Despite languishing at the bottom of the table, both teams will enter tonight's game on the back of contrasting results. Where SRH lost their previous two games, DC registered their first win of the season in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The surfaces in Hyderabad have been competitive, with batters and bowlers both having a say in the three IPL 2023 games played at the venue so far.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs DC clash.

#3 Mitchell Marsh - DC

Mitchell Marsh for DC in IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

Mitchell Marsh has been a shadow of himself in the tournament so far. The Australian hard-hitter has played four games for DC so far and has mustered an appalling six runs, including two ducks.

Although he hasn't risen to his reputation as of yet, he will have a chance to redeem himself against his former franchise on Monday. The right-hander is just one good knock away from rediscovering his form.

Tonight might be the night for Marsh, given SRH don't have an in-form spinner barring Mayank Markande in their ranks and Marsh, who enjoys batting against the pacers, might fancy going against the Hyderabad attack.

#2 Harry Brook - SRH

Harry Brook celebrating his century vs KKR [IPLT20]

After a poor start to his IPL career (scoring 29 runs in the first three games), Harry Brook came to his own when he clobbered the first century of IPL 2023. The English superstar scored 100* off 55 balls to announce his arrival in the cash-rich league.

However, since then, he has registered just 27 runs in two games and will be rearing to get another big score for SRH. If the Hyderabad batter manages to negotiate Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel's spin, he could pose a big problem for the DC unit.

#1 David Warner - DC

David Warner of Delhi Capitals [IPLT20]

No surprises here, with David Warner being the prime pick to score the most number of runs in today's DC vs SRH clash. The DC skipper is currently the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament, having scored 285 runs at an average of 47.5 so far.

He would also be more determined to cause his previous franchise, SRH, more trouble on a ground where he has scored a bucket of runs. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium has been extremely fruitful for Warner over the years, where the Aussie southpaw has scored 1,602 runs at a mind-boggling average and strike rate of 66.75 and 161.65, respectively.

With already four half-centuries under his belt in the tournament so far, another David Warner special might be on the cards for the fans.

