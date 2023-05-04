IPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in tonight's SRH vs KKR clash 

In their fifth home game of the season, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 47 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

Both teams have had disappointing campaigns so far and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. While KKR are placed eighth with three wins from nine games, SRH find themselves down in ninth with three wins from eight fixtures.

The surfaces in Hyderabad have been competitive, with batters and bowlers both having a say in the IPL 2023 games played at the venue so far.

On that note, here's a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs KKR clash.

#3 Nitish Rana - KKR

Nitish Rana vs SRH [IPLT20]

KKR skipper for the season, Nitish Rana has blown hot and cold throughout the campaign so far. Out of the nine innings he has batted in, the left-hander has gone past 25 just four times.

However, given that he plays a high-risk game and tries to put opposition bowlers under pressure with his flamboyant strokes, Rana will always be a threat to any team.

His best innings this season also came against SRH, when he plummeted 75 runs off 41 balls in Kolkata in the reverse fixture. In total, Rana has scored 495 runs against the Orange Army (his most against any team in the IPL) at an average of over 35 across 14 innings.

The 29-year-old loves playing against SRH and will look to add to his tally on Thursday as well.

#2 Abhishek Sharma - SRH

Abhishek Sharma in action vs DC [IPLT20]

Abhishek Sharma impressed everyone in IPL 2022 when he batted as an opener for SRH and scored 426 runs in 14 matches. However, he took time to get going this year as his position in the batting order was shuffled around.

The youngster was given an opportunity to open in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He got his team off to a flyer, accumulating 67 runs off just 37 balls. He hit as many as 12 fours and a six during his quick-fire knock.

Abhishek has batted at a magnificent strike rate of over 156 this season and will look to put the KKR opening bowlers under pressure right from the word go.

#1 Aiden Markram - SRH

Aiden Markram of SRH [IPLT20]

Similar to Rana, SRH skipper Aiden Markram has also not been able to put up consistent scores with the bat this season.

However, the South African has become one of the better middle-order batters of late. An adept player against both spin and pace, Markram has taken his game to the next level.

The last time he batted against the Knight Riders, the 28-year-old made a blistering 26-ball 50 at a strike rate of over 192. The right-hander likes batting against the two-time champions, having made 168 runs against them at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 163.

Markram negated KKR's spin threat with aplomb last time out and will look to do the same tonight as well.

