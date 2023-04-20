IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs KKR clash 

After an extremely poor start to their campaign, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

With five straight back-to-back losses, David Warner and Co. will be in search of their elusive maiden points. Sitting right at the foot of the table, they are in desperate need of a win.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders started their campaign on a good note, winning two of their first three games. However, they will enter tonight's game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The surface in Delhi always tends to play somewhat on the slower side. However, with the short boundaries, a well-balanced encounter might be on the cards between the two departments.

As DC and KKR gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to consider the top bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match. On that note, let's take a shot at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between DC and KKR.

#3 Varun Chakravarthy - KKR

Varun Chakravarthy in action for KKR [IPLT20]

Varun Chakravarthy has started IPL 2023 on a brilliant note and is currently KKR's highest wicket-taker with seven scalps in five games.

The versatile bowler possesses several variations and has been an aggressive weapon for the Knight Riders, particularly during the middle and death overs. Alongside Sunil Narine, his role will be vital against DC given that the hosts will have at least two overseas batters in their top order.

Chakravarthy will be aiming to replicate the heroics he showed against Bangalore against DC as well.

#2 Anrich Nortje - DC

Anrich Nortje in action for DC [IPLT20]

One of the fiercest pacers going around, Anrich Nortje is carrying a heavy load on his shoulders for the Delhi-based franchise this season. With Mustafizur Rahman and the other Indian pacers looking out of touch, the South African pacer will hope to wreak havoc with his sheer pace.

Nortje's ability to generate extreme pace and execute yorkers consistently during the death overs makes him an invaluable asset for DC against KKR.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - DC

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a wicket with his teammates [IPLT20]

While it is true that Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been able to recreate his form from IPL 2022, it is safe to say that he is amongst the most skilled wrist spinners in the league.

With his guile and craft, Kuldeep can outfox any opposition batting line-up on his day. If DC's pacers can get through the KKR top order, then Kuldeep is sure to put the middle and lower order under the pump.

Moreover, the left-arm spinner will be fresh off his spell of 2/23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the bowlers dread facing the batters. He even bowled a maiden over during that game.

Kuldeep will also take confidence from his terrific record against KKR, having taken eight wickets in just two games against his former side.

