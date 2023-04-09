IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's SRH vs PBKS fixture 

The second match of Sunday's double-header will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 14 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH, who put together a well-balanced team at the IPL 2023 auction, have started their campaign on a low. The Aiden Markram-led side have lost both of their first two games and will be determined to open their account on Sunday (April 9).

PBKS, meanwhile, have commenced their season on a roll, gaining four out of four points after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Given that the surface in Hyderabad is known for assisting batters, the bowlers will have their task cut out. Having said that, both SRH and PBKS have world-class bowlers who will look to make a mark in the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the SRH vs PBKS contest.

#3 Nathan Ellis - PBKS

Nathan Ellis for PBKS [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

One of the most underrated bowlers in this year's IPL thus far is Nathan Ellis. The PBKS pacer started the campaign in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and bowled a tight spell of 1/27 against Kolkata.

PBKS persisted with Ellis in the next game and reaped the rewards as the Australian delivered a match-winning spell of 4/30 against the Royals.

He is currently PBKS' joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with five scalps at an immaculate bowling average of 11.4. Ellis took a three-wicket haul the last time he played against SRH and will look to add to his tally on Sunday.

#2 T Natarajan - SRH

T Natarajan will be a key bowler for SRH [IPLT20]

A skilled bowler who has gained recognition for his impressive performances in death overs, T Natarajan will be a vital asset for SRH in IPL 2023. The Indian pacer’s ability to consistently bowl yorkers in crucial situations makes him extremely valuable to his side.

Natarajan looked good in a high-scoring game against the Royals, ending with figures of 2/23 in three overs. Despite leaking 17 runs in his opening over, the 32-year-old showed great courage and conceded just six runs off his other two overs.

The pacer is expected to continue his dominance in death overs and take wickets against PBKS as well.

#1 Arshdeep Singh - PBKS

Arshdeep Singh took 3 wickets vs KKR [Pic Credit; IPLT20]

One of India's rising stars, Arshdeep Singh will be one of the prime candidates to be amongst wickets on Sunday. A bowler who generates enough movement with the new ball before causing trouble with his pinpoint yorkers as well, Arshdeep is a vital asset for PBKS.

He started off his campaign with a Man of the Match performance, claiming three scalps against Kolkata. In the next game, Arshdeep bagged two more wickets to become his side's joint-top wicket-taker in this season with five scalps at an average of 13.2.

The SRH batters must be on their toes against Arshdeep, who will be rearing to outshine everyone once again.

