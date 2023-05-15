IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in tonight's GT vs SRH clash 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to clash against each other as we enter the last week of the ongoing IPL 2023. The upcoming fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

Hyderabad are placed on the ninth spot with just eight points after 11 games. They need to win each of their last three league matches to give themselves a shot for play-offs qualification. They lost their last match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets.

Gujarat, meanwhile, are currently at the top of the standings with 16 points in 12 games. A win over the Orange Army on Monday will confirm their berth in the Qualifier 1.

As the two teams gear up to clash against each other for the first time in the IPL 2023, let's have a look at three bowlers who can take most wickets in the match.

#3 Mayank Markande - SRH

Mayank Markande celebrating with his teammates [IPLT20]

In what has been a dull season so far for the Sunrisers, Mayank Markande has certainly shined for them.

The young leg-spinner has bowled terrifically well so far this season, picking up 12 wickets across just nine innings and at a great average of 22.7. He is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise at the moment.

Markande has kept a world-class spinner in Adil Rashid out of the starting XI. SRH would hope that the young Indian tweaker continues to impress against GT as well.

#2 Mohit Sharma - GT

Mohit Sharma for Gujarat Titans [IPLT20]

Mohit Sharma has performed incredibly well ever since GT management included him in the starting XI.

The 34-year-old has been deployed in the latter stages of the innings since the opposition's batters have a hard time judging his knuckleballs and variations.

Hardik Pandya even gave him the new ball alongside Mohammed Shami when the skipper himself didn't come to bowl in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Across just nine innings so far this season, Mohit has picked up 13 wickets at a phenomenal average of 15.5.

Moreover, Mohit has done well at the Narendra Modi Stadium thus far. In just five games, he has taken eight wickets, including one four-wicket haul as well.

#1 Rashid Khan - GT

Rashid Khan celebrating against MI [IPLT20]

Undoubtedly one of the best spinners in the shortest format, Rashid Khan has always been a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets.

In fact, the Afghani tweaker has been enjoying his best-ever IPL campaign, having taken 23 scalps in just 12 innings in the tournament so far. The 24-year-old is also currently holding the Purple Cap as well.

Rashid proved to be the one-man army against MI in the last game. He took a wonderful 4/30 on a batting-friendly surface before tonking his career-best 79* off just 32 balls.

Flying-high with the Gujarat franchise, Rashid will look to continue his rich vein of form to haunt his former franchise in Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes