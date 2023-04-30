IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in tonight's MI vs RR clash 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 30. It will be the only league fixture between the two sides in IPL 2023.

Mumbai, have once again underperformed so far this season. With just three wins in seven games, they are placed ninth in the table.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been flying high and are in second position in the standings with five wins in eight encounters. A win against MI will take them to the top of the table.

As MI and RR gear up for their one-off group-stage clash in IPL 2023, it is important to consider the bowlers who could make a significant impact in the upcoming match. On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between MI and RR.

#3. Trent Boult - RR

Trent Boult during a press conference [IPLT20]

Trent Boult did not play in his side's last match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a slight niggle, but Rajasthan will be hoping for him to take the field in the match against Mumbai on Sunday.

Boult has taken nine scalps at a strike rate of 16 across six innings so far this season. The Kiwi pacer, who can move the new ball at will, has more often than not started proceedings for his side on a positive note.

Alongside Mohammed Siraj, Boult has picked up the joint-most wickets (7) inside the first six overs in IPL 2023.

Boult knows the Wankhede track very well as he was part of the Mumbai Indians setup earlier and has spent a lot of time on the ground. Boult will bank on his great form and experience of playing in Mumbai to help RR gain the upper hand on Sunday.

#2. Piyush Chawla - MI

Piyush Chawla for Mumbai Indians [IPLT20]

Last season, MI lacked an experienced spinner as both Murugan Ashwin and Mayank Markande didn't take their chances. So the team released them and decided to acquire the services of veteran Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for IPL 2023.

The acquisition has been fruitful for the five-time champions so far as Chawla is among the top wicket-takers for MI this season. He has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.45 at a frugal economy of 7.11 across seven innings.

Overall, Chawla has played 267 T20 matches and picked up 287 wickets at an average of 24.04 and an economy rate of 7.40.

Chawla has been influential and has taken six wickets in just last three games. The veteran tweaker will be hopeful of continuing his impressive form going against RR.

#1. Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal for RR [IPLT20]

It's no surprise that Yuzvendra Chahal is our prime candidate to pick up the most wickets in tonight's game.

It was a rare off-day for Chahal in RR's previous game against Chennai, leaking 21 runs in his two overs and going wicketless. Having said that, there's no doubt that he is a champion bowler.

The IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner has bagged 39 scalps during his 25 matches for RR so far, and Chahal will be confident of performing well against MI as well.

The third-highest wicket-taker this season (12 wickets in eight games), Chahal's exceptional skills and experience make him an invaluable asset to the Royals' bowling unit.

Interestingly, he also has a great record at Wankhede, having taken 17 scalps in 12 games at the venue.

Alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, his role will be vital against MI given that the hosts will have at least two overseas batters in their middle-order.

