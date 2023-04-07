IPL 2023: Predicting 3 player who will take the most wickets in today's LSG vs SRH match

With games coming thick and fast, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7.

Hyderabad are coming into the contest on the back of a 72-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH batters succumbed to the dominance of Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, with the RR duo sharing six wickets among themselves.

LSG, meanwhile, have played two games, winning and losing one apiece. Kyle Mayers has been the stand-out performer with the bat for the Super Giants, aggregating 126 runs across two matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 210.

The surface in Lucknow is considered a fast-paced track that aids the batters once they are set. The bowlers will be determined to bag early wickets and curb the flow of runs.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible bowlers who could take up the most wickets in tonight's encounter between LSG vs. SRH.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi - LSG

One of the most in-form spinners going around in the tournament, Ravi Bishnoi has been quite influential with his leg spin so far.

The 22-year-old is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with five scalps at an average of 11.8 and at an economy rate of 7.38.

Bishnoi would be eager to do well against SRH, one of his favorite opponents in the IPL. Having played four encounters against Hyderabad, Bishnoi has picked up seven wickets at a frugal economy rate of 6.33.

#2 T Natarajan - SRH

A skilled bowler who has gained recognition for his impressive performances in death overs, T Natarajan will be a vital asset for SRH in IPL 2023.

Natarajan’s ability to consistently bowl yorkers in crucial situations makes him extremely valuable to his side.

The Indian pacer even looked good in a high-scoring game against the Royals, ending with figures of 2/23 in three overs. Despite leaking 17 runs in his opening over, the 32-year-old showed great courage and conceded just six runs off his other two overs.

Natarajan is expected to continue his dominance in death overs and take wickets against LSG as well.

#1 Mark Wood - LSG

Mark Wood in action for LSG [IPLT20]

Mark Wood has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL season and is the leading wicket-taker with eight scalps at an immaculate average of 7.88 across two games.

He has been the standout bowler of the tournament so far, utilizing his raw pace and accuracy to good effect.

With his current form, Wood is undoubtedly expected to be amongst the wickets on Friday. Moreover, he would be happy to return to the venue where he claimed a five-wicket haul against Delhi earlier in the season.

The wickets in Lucknow are expected to assist quicker bowlers, making Wood one to watch out against SRH.

