IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will pick up most wickets in today's CSK vs DC clash

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

Placed second in the points table, CSK have won six and lost four of their 11 games so far, while their fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was abandoned due to inclement weather.

DC, on the other hand, still find themselves at the bottom of the standings despite winning four out of their last five games. The Capitals need to win all of their remaining matches to give themselves a chance of making it to the top four.

Both teams have won their last game and will be high on confidence. While CSK defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), the Capitals humbled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring contest.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The IPL 2023 games at Chepauk have witnessed a few 200-plus scores. The surface did show signs of slowing down last time, but there was not much turn on offer for the spinners.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will take up the most wickets in today's CSK vs DC tie.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana - CSK

Matheesha Pathirana has been CSK's go-to death bowler in the IPL thus far, thanks to his unique action and ability to bowl yorkers at will. He has picked up 10 wickets in just seven matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 7.61.

The Sri Lankan finished with sensational figures of 3/15 in his four overs to help restrict MI's strong batting lineup to 139.8 last time out.

Pathirana, who predominantly bowls in the death overs, is expected to be among the wickets once again on Wednesday.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - DC

Kuldeep Yadav has revived his career since joining DC ahead of IPL 2022. The left-arm leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets last year and has continued the good work this season as well.

Kuldeep mainly bowls in the middle overs and is known to keep things tight. While he has blown hot and cold this season, the ace spinner will look to up the ante as the tournament reaches its business end.

He has already picked up eight wickets in IPL 2023 and will look to add to his tally tonight.

#3 Tushar Deshpande - CSK

Tushar Deshpande had a horrendous start to his IPL 2023 campaign, conceding 51 runs in 3.2 overs against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He has since bounced back to establish himself as CSK's go-to bowler for breakthroughs.

Deshpande has already picked up 19 wickets in 11 matches and is third in the Purple Cap race. While he has the same number of wickets as Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, his economy rate is inferior to the duo.

The right-arm pacer will be eyeing the top spot on the Purple Cap list by taking a few against DC.

