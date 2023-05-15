IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs SRH clash

The 62nd clash of IPL 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

GT are placed at the top of the standings with 16 points from 12 matches. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are stranded ninth with four wins out of 11 games.

SRH lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last outing after failing to defend 182 runs. Their bowlers did well to keep the team in the game for the most part before Nicholas Pooran smacked an unbeaten 44 off just 13 balls to take LSG over the line.

Gujarat, who have been the team to beat this season, lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. Despite Rashid Khan's sublime knock, GT fell short by 27 runs while chasing 219 for victory.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has produced a mixed wicket in IPL 2023, with the scores ranging between 125 and 227. However, it is evident that if the batters spend some time in the middle, plenty of runs will be on offer on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs SRH tie.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

Shubman Gill has been GT's highest run-scorer this season with 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43.18.

He has led the troops from the front, showing his prowess against both spin and pace. With the Titans losing their last game, they will want their star batter to fire on all cylinders against SRH.

Gill, who endured a sedate outing against Mumbai, scoring just six runs off nine deliveries, will look to make amends with a big knock on Monday.

#2 Rahul Tripathi - SRH

After a sluggish start to his IPL 2023 campaign, Rahul Tripathi is slowly coming into his own at the business end of the competition.

The No. 3 batter played a superb knock against RR, scoring 47 runs off just 29 deliveries and providing SRH with some much-needed impetus. However, he failed to convert his start in the last game against the Super Giants, managing 20 off 13 balls.

Tripathi can take on any bowling attack on his day and is good against both pace and spin.

He has amassed 257 runs in 11 IPL 2023 matches at an average of 25.70 and will look to add to his tally later tonight.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha - GT

Wriddhiman Saha has meant business at the top of the order for the Titans. He has been given the aggressor's role, with the senior wicketkeeper-batter performing it to the best of his abilities.

Saha has so far amassed 275 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of almost 135, including one half-century.

He along with Shubman Gill has done the bulk of the scoring for the franchise this season, and Saha will look to keep up the good work as the Titans look for a top-two finish.

