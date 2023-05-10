IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's CSK vs DC tie

The 55th match of IPL 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

The Super Kings are only one step away from securing a place in the playoffs. CSK, who are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table with 13 points from 11 matches, defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last fixture.

MS Dhoni and Co. restricted the five-time IPL champions to a sub-par total of 139, thanks to Matheesha Pathirana's superlative spell of 3/15 from his four overs. The hosts then chased down the target with 14 balls to spare to secure two crucial points.

DC, meanwhile, humbled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game, thanks to Phil Salt's heroics with the bat. The Delhi opener smashed 87 off 45 balls as the Capitals gunned down 182 runs in just 16.4 overs. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Rilee Rossouw also chipped in with handy contributions.

Scores of 200 have been breached four times in 10 innings at Chepauk this season. The surface should aid the batters and another high-scoring game could be on the cards tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who are likely to score the most runs in today's CSK vs DC tie.

#1 Devon Conway - CSK

The CSK opener has been in sublime form in IPL 2023. The southpaw has already hammered 458 runs in 10 matches at an average of close to 58, with five half-centuries along the way. He is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race

Devon Conway's average shoots up to 103.33 when he plays at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The New Zealand batter relishes batting in CSK's home ground and fans can expect him to play another big knock on Wednesday.

#2 David Warner - DC

After a great start to his IPL 2023 campaign, DC skipper David Warner has witnessed a slump in his form over the last few games. He got a start against Bangalore but failed to convert it into a substantial knock.

With Delhi in a do-or-die situation, the senior batter will look to lead the team from the front. Warner likes playing against CSK and enjoys a decent record against the four-time champions, scoring 558 runs in 18 games at an average of 31.

If he gets going tonight, the CSK bowlers are likely to have a tough time at Chepauk.

#3 Moeen Ali - CSK

While he has been spectacular with the ball, senior all-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't got any significant opportunity to make an impact on the batting front, with Shivam Dube promoted to No. 3 on most occasions.

However, Moeen can get really dangerous with the willow if he gets his mojo right. The Englishman has got a couple of starts in IPL 2023 but is yet to play a big knock.

Expect Moeen to be amongst the runs tonight if he gets to face some balls.

Poll : 0 votes