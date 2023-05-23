IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 clash 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23.

CSK finished second in the IPL 2023 points table with 17 points. They won eight games and lost five, while their fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was abandoned due to inclement weather.

MS Dhoni and Co. won their last league game against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Riding high on confidence, the Super Kings will aim for their 10th final appearance.

GT, on the other hand, have been the team to beat in this year's cash-rich league. They won 10 out of 14 matches and topped the points table. The defending champions knocked the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of IPL 2023 after beating them by six wickets. Shubman Gill scored a terrific match-winning hundred to nullify Virat Kohli's breathtaking century at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Chepauk wicket has slowed down as the tournament has progressed and the batters will have to spend time on the wicket before unleashing their shots. However, both teams have quality batters who can play on the surface and chip in with significant contributions.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's CSK vs GT clash.

#1 Shubman Gill - GT

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill has been in breathtaking form in this year's cash-rich league. He scored two consecutive centuries and will be raring to go in the IPL 2023 playoffs as they look to defend the title.

His unbeaten 104 that saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) get knocked out of IPL 2023 had class written all over it. He paced his innings to perfection, hitting five boundaries and eight sixes, to gun down RCB's 198-run target with five balls to spare.

Overall, Gill is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 680 runs in 14 games at an average of 56.67 and a strike rate of over 150.

#2 Devon Conway - CSK

The left-handed batter from New Zealand, Devon Conway, has been Chennai's best batter this season. While Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold in the last few matches, Conway has held CSK's top order firmly from one end.

He brings a calm demeanor to the side as he takes minimal risk yet scores runs at a brisk pace. He has a strike rate of close to 140 in IPL 2023 and can play the big shots when required.

The Super Kings opener likes batting at the Chepauk and if he gets going, Conway might very well give GT bowlers a hard time on Tuesday.

#3 Vijay Shankar - GT

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been a revelation for the Gujarat franchise this season. He has worked on his batting after a poor IPL 2022 campaign and has looked like a completely different beast this year.

Batting at No. 3, Shankar has accumulated 287 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 161.24.

He scored a fine half-century in the last game against Bangalore, which will stand him in good stead. Besides, Shankar knows these conditions pretty well, having played all his cricket on this ground. The right-handed batter will look to use all his knowledge and help his side reach their second consecutive final.

Poll : 0 votes