IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's DC vs MI clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in search of their maiden win in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

DC have played three games so far, losing all of them and languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. Mumbai, meanwhile, have lost two in two and occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

The Capitals have struggled across departments, with head coach Ricky Ponting uncertain about whether he is even picking the right playing XI. The players have also lacked intent and will hope to put the defeats behind them and come out all guns blazing tonight.

MI, on the other hand, have been plagued by the dismal form of their top-three batters, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. However, the five-time IPL champions know how to bounce back from such situations. They will hope to fire all cylinders as they look to secure their maiden win in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, the last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw batters initially struggle for timing. However, they played their shots once they got set.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's DC vs MI clash.

#1 Rohit Sharma

MI skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters in the business in white-ball cricket.

Although he has not scored enough runs in recent years, which might be a concern for the MI think tank, one would expect a player of Rohit's caliber to bounce back when the going gets tough.

The right-handed batter looked good for his 21 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), playing some good-looking shots. If he can spend some time in the middle, expect Rohit to play a big knock.

#2 David Warner

Although he has not looked at his usual best, DC skipper David Warner has been among the runs. The Aussie batter has already amassed 158 runs in three games and is placed fifth on the Orange Cap list.

With DC's batting lacking depth, Warner has adopted a cautious approach, which is evident from his uncharacteristically subdued knocks. But expect the southpaw to add to his tally and move up the Orange Cap standings.

#3 Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper-batter showed glimpses of returning to form in the last game against CSK, scoring 32 off 21 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

An aggressive batter, Ishan will look to go all guns blazing from the first ball to make full use of the field restrictions. If he can get gets his timing right, the young left-handed batter can take the attack to the DC bowlers.

