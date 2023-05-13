The 59th match of IPL 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats and will be eyeing the crucial two points on offer. While DC are languishing at the bottom of the points table with four wins, PBKS have five wins from 11 matches. The two sides still have an outside chance of making it to the top four and will look to win all of their remaining games.

The Capitals had a horrid start to their campaign, losing five straight matches. However, they pulled things back with a few wins before going down against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They failed to chase down 168, falling short by 27 runs.

The Kings, on the other hand, lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a last-ball thriller. Rinku Singh smacked a boundary off the last ball of the match bowled by Arshdeep Singh to help the Knight Riders chase down 180 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. PBKS will look to fire all cylinders to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced high-scoring encounters and given the short boundaries on offer, it will be a massive opportunity for batters to pile up some more runs later tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's DC vs PBKS tie.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan - PBKS

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan had a spectacular start to his IPL 2023 campaign and was at the top of the Orange Cap list at one point. However, he witnessed a slump in form after coming back from an injury.

But the southpaw scored a half-century against the Knight Riders and with momentum in his side, expect Dhawan to play another big knock on Saturday.

The fact that the left-handed batter has played a lot of cricket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be a massive boost for him as Punjab look to return to winning ways.

#2 David Warner - DC

DC skipper David Warner had a great start to his IPL 2023 campaign despite having a below-par strike rate. The star Australian batter suddenly witnessed a slump in form and has struggled to get going in the last few games.

Warner is a different beast when he has his back against the wall and if he gets going, Punjab bowlers might be in for a difficult night.

The left-handed batter also enjoys a stellar record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, amassing 907 runs in 33 games, including a century and two fifties.

#3 Liam Livingstone - PBKS

PBKS batter Liam Livingstone has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023 so far. He has amassed 172 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 163.80, with one half-century along the way.

The Englishman has had his struggles against spinners in this year's IPL, but if he can overcome it, expect Livingstone to be amongst the runs against DC.

The Punjab think tank will also want their marquee signing to step up as they eye a spot in the playoffs.

