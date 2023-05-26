IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs MI Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of IPL 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have been ruthless since they peaked in the second half of the points table. They won five of the last seven league games to confirm their place in the top four. Mumbai then defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have been rampant in the league stages, finishing with 10 wins out of 14 games. However, their winning run was stopped by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday.

Back to familiar conditions, GT will look to reach their second consecutive season and set up a date for Sunday's final.

The Ahmedabad wicket will present ample run-scoring opportunities and the batters will be delighted to play on this surface. On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's GT vs MI clash.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

Mumbai's No. 3 had a dismal start to IPL 2023. However, he stormed back to form in the second half of the tournament, leading his side's batting from the front.

Suryakumar Yadav is now seventh on the list of highest run-scorers, scoring 544 runs in 15 matches, including one hundred and four fifties, at a strike rate of 183.87.

With the momentum by his side, the right-handed batter is expected to continue his run-scoring spree as Mumbai look to book a final berth in the hunt for their sixth title.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill has been the batter to watch this season. He has been in breathtaking form in this year's cash-rich league, leading his side's batting.

He scored two centuries in a row against the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, before playing a 42-run knock against the Super Kings.

Gill is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 722 runs in 15 games at an average of 55.54 and a strike rate of 149.17. The right-handed batter is eight runs short of the highest scorer Faf du Plessis and will look to go past his tally in this game.

#3 Cameron Green - MI

Mumbai all-rounder Cameron Green has been in breathtaking form in the last two games. He scored a scintillating hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad and followed it up with a quickfire 41 against Lucknow.

Green will fancy playing on the Ahmedabad wicket where the ball comes nicely onto the bat at a good height.

Overall, Green has amassed 422 runs in 15 matches at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 161.07.

Poll : 0 votes