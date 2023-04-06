IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's KKR vs RCB match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their first IPL 2023 home game on Thursday, April 6, when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The two-time IPL champions started their campaign with a loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will be desperate to put their season back on track as early as possible. The Chandrakant Pandit-led think tank will look to name a strong playing XI, despite KKR being plagued by injury concerns.

Bangalore, on the other hand, secured a thumping victory against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the season. RCB produced an all-round effort that will keep them in high stead ahead of the upcoming clash in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, who stitched together a 148-run opening stand against Mumbai, will be itching to play at Eden Gardens, which is known to produce batting-friendly tracks.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can score the most runs in the KKR vs RCB tie.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was in fine touch against Mumbai, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 49 deliveries, a knock laced with six boundaries and five sixes. He dominated every bowler, including the likes of Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff, dispatching them all over the park.

The former RCB skipper looked fresh and confident, which could be a sign of concern for the KKR bowlers.

Given the form he is in, the ace batter is likely to continue his run-scoring spree at Eden Gardens, where the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

#2 Andre Russell

Although the West Indian all-rounder bats in the middle order, he can run riot and take the game away in the blink of an eye.

Andre Russell showed glimpses of his abilities during his 35-run knock off 19 balls against Punjab, hitting three boundaries and two sixes in the process. The right-handed batter has had issues with fitness, but once he is in his groove, there is no stopping him.

Russell likes to play in Kolkata and is used to the conditions and could likely play a big knock against RCB.

#3 Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat over the last few IPL seasons. While he may not look as classy as Kohli, he is pretty effective, with his consistency being key.

The former Proteas skipper got off to a blazing start in IPL 2023, scoring 73 runs off 43 balls against the Mumbai Indians. As mentioned earlier, he and Kohli shared a 148-run partnership to get RCB off to a winning start.

Du Plessis has an uncanny habit of finding gaps with ease, which puts bowlers on the back foot. The right-handed batter will hope to extend his run-scoring form and keep RCB's winning run going.

