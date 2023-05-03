IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's LSG vs CSK tie

The 45th match of IPL 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the tournament enters its business end.

LSG suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game at home. They could only muster 108 runs while chasing 127 on a wicket that was difficult to bat on. Skipper KL Rahul's untimely hamstring injury didn't help their cause either.

CSK, on the other hand, went down against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite having runs on the board. The four-time IPL winners have had struggles with their inexperienced bowling unit and it once again came to the fore as they failed to defend 200 runs.

As both teams aim to bounce back, batting will be really difficult at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has been at the heart of all discussions after LSG's game against RCB. However, the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Faf du Plessis have proved that batters can succeed if they come down the track and look for ones and twos instead of boundaries.

Batters from both sides will look to take a cue out of it and make amends to their game when they come out to bat later tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's LSG vs CSK clash.

#1 Devon Conway - Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway has been CSK's most consistent batter in IPL 2023, scoring five half-centuries in nine outings. He is also the third-highest run-scorer of the season with 414 runs at an average of 59.14.

The Kiwi batter is a good player of spin and takes time to build his innings, which will keep Conway in good stead to play another big knock on Wednesday.

The southpaw, who had a good outing in the last game against Punjab, smashing 92 off 52 balls, will hope to keep the momentum going against LSG.

#2 Kyle Mayers - Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul's untimely injury will see LSG making some tactical changes to their playing XI, but Kyle Mayers is expected to retain his berth given his exploits with the bat so far in IPL 2023.

The West Indian hard-hitter has been LSG's highest run-scorer this season, amassing 297 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of almost 160.

Although Mayers bagged a duck in the last game, he has proved that he can tear apart any bowling attack if he gets going. He will look to get his team off to another flying start as LSG look to put their campaign back on track.

#3 Shivam Dube - Chennai Super Kings

Shivam Dube has been a revelation for CSK in this IPL. He has been used as a pinch-hitter by MS Dhoni and Co., with the young all-rounder stepping up to the task nicely.

The southpaw has already amassed 264 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 158.08. He has already smashed 21 sixes in IPL 2023, the third-most by a batter behind Faf du Plessis (28) and Glenn Maxwell (23).

Dube will hope to continue his magical run with the bat and if he gets going, expect him to play another big knock today.

