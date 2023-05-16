IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI clash

The 63rd match of IPL 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

Both teams are placed in the top half of the points table and will look to win today's match and take one step closer to securing their playoff berth. MI are placed third in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches. Lucknow, on the other hand, are fourth with 13 points from 12 outings.

LSG secured a thumping win in their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Nicholas Pooran (44* off 13) played another blinder to help his side chase down 183 runs with seven wickets in hand. SRH will be brimming with confidence and look to continue their winning run.

MI, on the other hand, have found form at the right time. After an inconsistent start to their IPL 2023 campaign, Rohit Sharma and Co. have won four out of their last five games and are firmly in the race for a top-four finish. MI defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match.

Batters have struggled big time in Lucknow this season, with the wicket turning square from the start. Although it's been two weeks since the last complete game was played at the venue, batters are in for a tough time on Tuesday.

Both teams are filled with quality batters, who can adapt well and play according to the conditions.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's LSG vs MI tie.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

After a lean patch, Suryakumar Yadav has found his form, scoring three half-centuries and a hundred in his last five outings. The right-handed batter is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023 with 479 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of over 190.

He has been MI's leading run-scorer over the last few years and Mumbai will want him to continue his run-scoring spree as the race for the playoffs gets intense.

Suryakumar will hope to continue his blistering form against LSG as Mumbai look to confirm their playoff berth.

#2 Marcus Stoinis - LSG

LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis holds the key for his side in the middle order. Although he has struggled for consistency, the Australian all-rounder has played some blistering knocks in the tournament.

Stoinis was on song in the last game against the SunRisers, smashing 40 off 25 balls to set the platform up for Nicholas Pooran to come in and unleash his shots.

Stoinis has brute power and if he gets going on Tuesday, expect him to play a big knock against Mumbai.

#3 Ishan Kishan - MI

MI wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also peaked at the right time exactly like his teammate Suryakumar Yadav. The southpaw has amassed 366 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 143.53.

With skipper Rohit Sharma struggling for form, it is almost necessary for Ishan to bat long and put runs on the board in a crucial match like this.

The youngster has a good game against both pace and spin and will look to add to his tally tonight.

