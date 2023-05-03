IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's PBKS vs MI clash

The 46th match of IPL 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Both teams have won their last game and will look to continue their winning run. A victory today could propel PBKS to the top of the points table, while MI can enter the top three with a win in Mohali.

Punjab humbled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game by successfully chasing down 201 runs. The batters chipped in with significant contributions to win the game on the final ball.

Mumbai are also coming into the contest on the back of a superlative victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Although the MI bowlers had a difficult time as RR posted 212 runs, the batters, especially Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David, did exceedingly well to chase down the target with three balls to spare.

The Mohali track has witnessed a lot of runs being scored in IPL 2023 so far, which will keep batters from both camps in good stead.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who will score the most runs in today's PBKS vs MI tie.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - Mumbai Indians

After a string of poor scores, Suryakumar Yadav is finally starting to find his feet in IPL 2023. He scored 55 off 29 deliveries against RR, a knock studded with eight boundaries and two sixes, as the five-time IPL champions gunned down 213 runs.

Suryakumar will look to add to his tally today, and if he gets going, Punjab bowlers will have a difficult time on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter has amassed 201 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 176.32 this season.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan had a great start to his IPL 2023 campaign and dominated the list of highest run-scorers at one point. However, an injury forced him to miss a couple of games, thereby breaking his momentum.

Although he hasn't been among the runs since his return, Dhawan will fancy himself to play a big knock in familiar territory. If he gets his timing right, expect the senior opener to score big.

The southpaw has amassed 262 runs, including two half-centuries, in six IPL 2023 matches at an average of 65.60.

#3 Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been short of runs this season. He has shown glimpses of form but has struggled to convert his starts into big knocks.

Rohit has managed to score only 184 runs in eight matches at a paltry average of 23 and a strike rate of 132.37.

The ace batter will be desperate to play a big knock and lead his team from the front as Mumbai look to continue their winning run.

