IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RCB vs LSG clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

After starting their IPL 2023 campaign with an eight-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB succumbed to a huge defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bangalore's batting completely collapsed against the KKR spinners as RCB currently languish in the bottom half of the points table with two points from as many games.

Faf du Plessis and Co. are expected to make a few changes to their bowling attack against LSG, who are third in the table with two wins out of three matches.

KL Rahul's Lucknow have played some superb cricket this season. While the batters have stepped up to the task, their bowling has also been top-notch, led by England pacer Mark Wood. LSG will hope to continue their winning run on Monday and secure the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Meanwhile, Chinnaswamy has a reputation for preparing batting-friendly wickets and another run-fest is likely to be on the cards.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's RCB vs LSG tie.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli began his IPL 2023 campaign on a superb note against Mumbai, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 49 deliveries, a knock laced with six boundaries and five sixes.

He got off to a good start against KKR in Kolkata, scoring 21 off 18 balls, but failed to make the most of his bright start. However, Kohli looked in excellent touch at Eden Gardens, hitting the ball from the middle of the bat.

Given that he has looked in great form in the last few months, expect Kohli to make the most out of the conditions on offer in Bengaluru.

#2 Kyle Mayers

The West Indian opener has been in scintillating form since the start of the tournament. The LSG batter smashed a quickfire 73 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and followed it up with another half-century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Although the southpaw had a sedate outing against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he has momentum on his side and could make a significant impact against RCB.

Kyle Mayers is a versatile batter and will relish playing at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#3 Faf du Plessis

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat over the last few IPL seasons. He is pretty effective in the top order, with his consistency being key.

The Proteas batter has looked to be in decent touch in both games so far, having amassed 96 runs in two matches.

Du Plessis likes playing on the up and with the Chinnaswamy surface having a good carry, the right-hander can turn the game on its head single-handedly.

