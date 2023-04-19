IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RR vs LSG game

The 26th match of IPL 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.

Both teams have been in excellent form this season. While RR have won four out of their five games to occupy the top spot, LSG are placed second with three wins from five outings.

The Royals defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in their last match. Skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer scored half-centuries as RR chased down 178 runs with four balls to spare.

LSG, on the other hand, will head into tonight's game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS). KL Rahul scored a half-century but lacked support from the other end as Lucknow could only muster 159/8 in their 20 overs. While the LSG bowlers stepped up to take the game deep, Shahrukh Khan's brisk cameo took Punjab home.

A cracking contest beckons as the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host its first IPL game since 2019. Batting looked difficult in the only T20I played at the venue and we are likely to see the trend continue. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's RR vs LSG tie.

#1 Jos Buttler - RR

Last year's Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler has been in exquisite form with the bat this season as well. He has already amassed 204 runs in five games at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 163.20, including three half-centuries.

However, Buttler had a rare day off when he was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami for a five-ball duck against the Gujarat Titans.

The English wicketkeeper-batter will be raring to go against LSG, and given that it's RR's home ground, expect Buttler to come out all guns blazing on Wednesday.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer - RR

The hard-hitting West Indian batter has looked in excellent touch with the bat in whatever opportunities that have come his way. Shimron Hetymyer played a match-winning knock against Gujarat, smashing 56 runs off 26 deliveries in a knock laced with two fours and five maximums.

The RR batter has already accumulated 183 runs in four innings at an average of 183 and a strike rate of 184.85. Hetymyer has timed the ball and has looked in good touch this season.

Expect another swashbuckling knock from the Caribbean superstar tonight.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

The wicketkeeper-batter has been the lynchpin in LSG's batting unit in IPL 2023. Nicholas Pooran has already played a few quickfire knocks this season, striking at a rate of 216.92.

He also holds the record for the fastest half-century this year, smashing it in just 15 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The southpaw had a poor outing in the last game against Punjab, getting out for a golden duck. However, given the form he is in, expect Pooran to bounce back and play another blinder on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes