IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in today's SRH vs RCB clash

The 65th match of IPL 2023 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

Hyderabad are already out of the competition and will look to salvage some pride in their last two games. RCB, on the other hand, are still in the hunt for a playoff berth. They have 12 points from as many games and need to win both their remaining matches to finish inside the top four.

Bangalore are coming into the contest on the back of a mammoth win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The RCB bowlers finally stepped up as they bundled out the Royals for 59 runs to win the contest by 112 runs.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a start-stop campaign and will look to spoil some party in their last two matches. The think tank might try out some fringe players as they look to fine-tune their squad for the next season.

Batting has been tough on this wicket and it is likely to remain the same. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle to get a hang of the wicket before playing their shots.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's SRH vs RCB clash.

#1 Faf du Plessis - RCB

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has been on a roll in this year's IPL. With 631 runs from 12 matches, the South African has led the team from the front and is the current holder of the Orange Cap.

The right-handed batter will look to continue his good run and guide his team to a top-four finish.

Du Plessis boasts a good record against SRH, scoring 413 runs in 15 innings, and will look to add more to his tally tonight.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen - SRH

Heinrich Klaasesn has been Hyderabad's best batter this season. The keeper-batter has 326 runs under his belt from 10 matches at an average of 46.57 and a strike rate of over 170.

He is Hyderabad's leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 and has provided stability in the middle order.

Klaasesn has a good all-round game and will hope to add more runs to his tally against a potent RCB bowling attack. If he gets a start, expect the South African to convert it into a big knock.

#3 Virat Kohli - RCB

Virat Kohli's abysmal record against the SunRisers is a known fact. He has bagged two golden ducks in the last two meetings between the two teams.

However, the former Indian skipper is at his best when he has his back against the wall. With Bangalore in dire need of the two points, expect Kohli to play a mature knock.

The ace batter has looked in good form this year, scoring 438 runs in 12 matches, with six half-centuries along the way.

Poll : 0 votes