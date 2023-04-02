IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's SRH vs RR match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

RR had a good run in last year's competition, making it to the final. However, they lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRH, meanwhile, endured a difficult season, finishing eighth in the standings with six wins and eight losses.

Both teams have brought in some new faces during the mini-auction in December last year, making for an exciting contest.

It is expected to be a high-scoring game given that the wicket heavily favors the batters, with the average first-innings score on this wicket being 196.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the SRH vs RR tie.

#1 Harry Brook

SRH roped in the England international for a whopping ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Harry Brook has so far amassed 2432 runs in 93 T20 innings at a strike rate of close to 150.

This will be his first game in the IPL and the right-handed batter will be keen to make it memorable. Brook will be fancying himself to bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

If he manages to live up to expectations, Brook might well end up as the highest run-scorer of the match.

#2 Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was in superlative form in IPL 2022. He amassed 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of close to 150, hitting four centuries and as many fifties.

If Buttler manages to replicate what he did last year, the Royals will be one of the title contenders for IPL 2023. The right-handed batter is used to these conditions and has landed in India after a good outing with the bat in Bangladesh.

If he gets going at the batting-friendly Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, bowlers will have a tough time on Sunday.

#3 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is known for his attacking brand of cricket. He can play shots all-round the park and can keep the bowlers under pressure with his ability to score quick runs.

Tripathi had a good season last year, scoring 413 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 158.24. He will look to keep up the good work and be in the reckoning for a place in India's T20I side.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter had a good domestic season and if he manages to translate his form into IPL 2023, he could be among the highest run-scorers for today's game.

