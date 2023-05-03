IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's LSG vs CSK tie

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

Both teams have five wins under their belt from nine matches. Although they are placed in the top four, the two sides will look to return to winning ways after losing their last respective games.

CSK have lost their last two games and will be desperate for a win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni will be unhappy with his bowlers, who failed to defend 200 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match.

LSG will also be disappointed for failing to chase down 127 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home. They could only muster 108 runs, falling short by 18 runs. KL Rahul's absence will add to LSG's woes, with the skipper picking up a hamstring injury against RCB.

The highly debated Ekana wicket has been a hub for bowlers, and both teams will be relishing the prospect of bowling on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's LSG vs CSK clash.

#1 Maheesh Theeksana - Chennai Super Kings

The young Sri Lankan spinner has been MS Dhoni's go-to bowler ever since he joined CSK ahead of IPL 2022. Maheesh Theeksana is known to have plenty of variations up his sleeve, which will come in handy against LSG.

He will relish bowling on the spin-friendly Lucknow wicket and the Super Kings will bank on him to provide breakthroughs in different phases of the game.

Theeksana, who has picked up five wickets in six games so far at an economy rate of 8.42, will look to add more wickets to his tally.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi - Lucknow Super Giants

Young Ravi Bishnoi is currently LSG's leading wicket-taker this season with 12 scalps from nine games at an economy rate of 7.76.

Bishnoi has stepped up every time his skipper has handed him the ball, picking up wickets and stemming the flow of runs. The leg-spinner is well aware of how the track behaves in Lucknow and will back himself to play another significant role on Wednesday.

Bishnoi will hope to continue his good form to be in the reckoning for making a comeback in the Indian team.

#3 Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings

Tushar Deshpande has mostly been used as an Impact Player by CSK and the young fast bowler has stepped up to the task wonderfully.

The right-arm fast bowler has already picked up 17 wickets in nine games and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition behind Gujarat Titans' (GT) Mohammed Shami.

Deshpande will be keen to add to his tally and leapfrog Shami into pole position on the Purple Cap list as the Super Kings look to get their campaign back on track.

Poll : 0 votes