IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's DC vs MI clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.

Both teams have had dismal starts to their campaigns and are stranded at the bottom of the points table. While DC are 10th in the standings, MI find themselves one place above their upcoming opponents in ninth.

Mumbai are yet to get into their groove, having suffered defeats in their first two games. Barring Tilak Varma, no batters have managed to convert their starts, hurting the team's cause.

The five-time IPL champions, however, know how to bounce back. With the odds stacked against them, MI will look to play an aggressive brand of cricket right from the start against Delhi.

DC, on the other hand, have struggled to find their best playing XI as head coach Ricky Ponting stated after the last game. David Warner and Co. will look to play with intent as they search for their maiden win in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will assist the bowlers, making for an intriguing game of cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs MI clash.

#1 Axar Patel

DC vice-captain Axar Patel enjoys a good record against Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the IPL. Both Mumbai batters have struggled to take on Axar and strike at a rate of below 100 while facing the left-arm spinner.

With the ball moving away from batters, Axar has a good chance of being amongst the wickets, considering his matchups against right-handers.

Axar has looked in decent form in IPL 2023 and will look to lead the team's spin unit as Delhi search for their maiden win of the season.

#2 Jofra Archer

MI fast bowler Jofra Archer has failed to make a mark in IPL 2023 so far. He has gone wicketless in both games and has conceded at a rate of over eight runs per over.

However, Archer has been in good form since his return from injury and will back himself to take a wicket or two as MI look to return to winning ways.

#3 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje picked up two crucial wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT). However, he was taken apart by Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters in the last game.

With DC back at their home ground, Nortje will look to make the most of the conditions on offer. The South African fast bowler will look to wreak havoc with the new ball. If he gets his lines and lengths right, Nortje has the ability to run down any batting order in the world.

Poll : 0 votes