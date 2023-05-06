IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's DC vs RCB clash

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th IPL 2023 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories and will hope to maintain their winning run.

DC defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), securing a five-run victory in a low-scoring thriller. They defended 130 runs with senior pacer Ishant Sharma doing exceedingly well to defend 12 runs in the final over.

Bangalore, meanwhile, registered a crucial 18-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma starred with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece as RCB successfully defended 126 runs.

While the Arun Jaitley Stadium has witnessed teams piling on runs, bowlers will also have a say at the venue. Both teams have quality options in their ranks to make the most of the surface on offer.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs RCB tie.

#1 Mohammed Siraj - RCB

Mohammed Siraj has been Bangalore's best bowler this season. The pacer has been spectacular with the new ball, providing his side with early wickets.

Siraj is one of the most improved fast bowlers in world cricket and has troubled batters in IPL 2023 by keeping things tight. He has picked up 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 7.37.

If he gets some assistance from the surface, expect Siraj to pick up a few more wickets with the new ball tonight.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - DC

Kuldeep Yadav has revived his cricketing career after joining DC ahead of IPL 2022. He was assured of game time, which boosted his confidence. The left-arm leg-spinner picked up 21 wickets last year and has continued the good work this season as well.

Kuldeep mainly bowls in the middle overs and is known to keep things tight.

He has already picked up eight wickets in IPL 2023 and will look to add to his tally on Saturday night.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga - RCB

The Sri Lankan spinner had a dismal start to his IPL 2023 campaign, going for plenty of runs in his first two games. However, he has found some form in the last two games against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been RCB's best bowler since joining the franchise and will hope to live up to his reputation against DC as his side look for a top-four finish.

If Hasaranga finds his mojo tonight, expect him to be amongst the wickets.

