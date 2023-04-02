IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RCB vs MI clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

The two teams had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2022. While RCB reached the playoffs for the third consecutive time, MI finished last in the points table.

They will look to begin their campaign on a winning note. The new season will bring fresh challenges and the bowlers will have a tough time at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is known to be a batting paradise.

However, both teams have quality bowlers in their ranks and will look to pose some challenges to the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who can pick up the most wickets during the RCB vs MI tie.

#1 Jofra Archer

MI roped in Jofra Archer at the IPL 2022 auction despite knowing that the England international will not be a part of that season due to an injury. However, the Barbados-born cricketer has recovered and will be available for the entire season.

Archer is one of the best bowlers in the world and has already made his presence felt in training sessions. He will hope to work his magic and make his MI debut memorable.

If the tearaway fast bowler gets his mojo right, he will pose a lot of challenges to the RCB batters.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj can be expensive at times but he is coming into the IPL on the back of a decent form in international colors.

He has been India's best white-ball bowler in recent times, which speaks volumes about his growth as a bowler.

Siraj will lead Bangalore's bowling unit this year and will hope to live up to expectations. If he gets his line and length correct, the lanky pacer could be among the wickets for the Royal Challengers.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has been RCB's most consistent bowler in the last two seasons. He picked up 51 wickets in 30 matches in this period and wreaked havoc with his slower balls in death overs.

Although the right-arm pacer has failed to replicate his IPL in international cricket, Harshal remains Bangalore's go-to bowler.

He will look to get his rhythm back and be in the reckoning for a national selection. If Harshal manages to get his line and length right, he will be a difficult customer to deal with.

