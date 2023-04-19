IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in today's RR vs LSG clash

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

IPL 2022 runners-up RR have been in spectacular form this season, winning four out of their five matches. The Royals' only defeat came at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their first home game in Guwahati. However, RR are coming into tonight's fixture on the back of a convincing win over Gujarat Titans (GT) and will look to extend their winning run.

LSG, on the other hand, have three wins from five outings and are currently second in the IPL 2023 standings. They lost their last game against Punjab by two wickets. Barring skipper KL Rahul, other LSG batters failed to step up to the occasion. However, their bowlers did exceptionally well to drag the game to the 20th over but PBKS ultimately triumphed.

While T20 is mostly considered to be a batter's game, bowlers are likely to play a significant part at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The only T20I at the venue saw spinners play a crucial role, a trend that is likely to continue.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will take the most wickets in today's RR vs LSG tie.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - RR

The RR leg-spinner picked up from exactly where he left off last year. Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, picking up 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51.

He has been equally good this year and is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps from five games at an average of 14.27.

Chahal has dominated the middle overs and will hope to add to his tally tonight. Given that the Jaipur wicket is likely to assist spinners, expect Chahal to be among the wickets.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi - LSG

The young leg-spinner has been used by LSG skipper KL Rahul as a partnership breaker, with Ravi Bishnoi having a happy knack for stepping up to the task.

He has already picked up eight wickets from five games and will be keen to move up the Purple Cap standings.

With a chance of leapfrogging Rajasthan into the top spot, the LSG think tank will want Bishnoi to work his magic against RR's star-studded batting unit.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - RR

Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the lynchpins of RR's bowling unit this season. They have bowled well in tandem in the middle overs, a key reason behind Rajasthan's success in the IPL since 2022.

Ashwin has been economical besides picking up six wickets. The senior off-spinner is a tricky customer and keeps things tight, forcing the batters to take risks.

Expect the experienced Ashwin to pick up a few wickets on Wednesday.

