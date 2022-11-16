IPL 2023 Retention: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja's retention is a big boost for CSK

"Everything is fine" - that's what Ravindra Jadeja posted on social media after his retention by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2023 was confirmed on Tuesday, November 15. After months of speculation, the air is clear now and the star Indian all-rounder will turn out for the four-time champions again.

Due to the captaincy saga that unfolded at the Super Kings earlier this year, there was an alleged fallout between Jadeja and the management of the franchise. For the uninitiated, he was appointed MS Dhoni's successor just two days prior to the start of the season, before the veteran keeper-batter took over the reins halfway through the season.

It's a fresh beginning now though and one that will please the Super Kings to no end ahead of IPL 2023.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Jadeja's retention is a major shot in the arm for the side.

#1 Jadeja's experience is highly invaluable for CSK

It is a well-known fact that the Super Kings value experience like no other franchise in the league. Jadeja brings plenty of it, with 210 games in the league under his belt apart from numerous other international games.

In a mini-auction in particular, it is hard to find such experience in the market with most teams having their nucleus sorted. While supply might be a lot more in abundance in the overseas market, it is rare to find such experience as far as the Indian players go in a mini-auction.

Retaining Jadeja will come as a shot in the arm for CSK in that regard, given the balance he lends to the outfit.

#2 Pace-hitting finisher

Dhoni is way past his best days as a batter and finisher and there are no two ways about it. CSK are yet to find a successor for him but in the immediate context of IPL 2023, life would have been further complicated had Jadeja parted ways with the side.

While the southpaw endured a tough season earlier this year, he has turned into a pivotal cog as a finisher, especially against pace bowling. His absence was dearly felt by the Indian team at the T20 World Cup as well, as they made a semi-final exit and their balance came under the scanner.

His strike rate in the last four overs of an IPL innings reads 158.21 - a number that shoots up to 196.80 since 2020. Quite clearly, he remains an invaluable cog whose absence would have left a gaping hole in the CSK side ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

#3 The Chepauk factor

With IPL 2023 set to revert to the traditional home-and-away format, CSK will return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for seven home fixtures. It is a ground they absolutely love playing at and is widely regarded as their fortress.

One of the big reasons behind that is their strategy of stifling opposition batting units with a barrage of spin. The track at Chepauk suits that approach and Jadeja has, over the years, bought into it like a charm.

While he may not be a four-over bank on good batting tracks, a hint of purchase on the surface is enough to turn him into a lethal option. Come IPL 2023, 'Sir' will certainly have a huge say in how the Super Kings defend their fortress as they have done so in the years gone by.

