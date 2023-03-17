IPL 2023 Ticket Booking: How to book online and tickets price information

IPL 2023 Ticket booking has started in a majority of the host cities. For the first time since 2019, the Indian Premier League will take place in a home-and-away format, with packed houses expected in 12 different Indian cities.

Lucknow and Guwahati will host an IPL match for the first time in 2023, while the other 10 host cities are Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Dharamsala and Mohali.

All fans are curious to know the IPL 2023 ticket booking details and prices for the tickets. Here is all the information about the tickets.

IPL 2023 Ticket Booking for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Hyderabad

Tickets for the initial home matches of Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad), Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow) and SunRisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) are now available on Paytm Insider.

A majority of the tickets for the IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad have already been sold out. The starting price for matches in Ahmedabad varies from ₹400 to ₹800 in GT's first three home games, while the price range of tickets in Hyderabad is ₹499 to ₹11,719.

Punjab Kings (Dharamshala and Mohali) and Delhi Capitals (Delhi) home matches tickets will also be available on Paytm Insider. The two teams have launched a special pre-registration window for their fans. The window will shut soon and the IPL 2023 ticket bookings for these three cities will also start on the website.

How to buy tickets for IPL matches in Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur?

Mumbai Indians (Mumbai) and Rajasthan Royals (Guwahati and Jaipur) have partnered with Bookmyshow.com for ticket sales of their home matches in IPL 2023. The ticket sales have reportedly started for the home fixtures of both franchises at the aforementioned three venues.

MI also had a special window for MI Family members and Slice Card holders, who got an opportunity to buy tickets before the other fans.

IPL 2023 Ticket Booking details for Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore will return to Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in four years. RCB have decided to sell tickets at the box office and on their official website only. The minimum price for one ticket is ₹2,405 (with tax).

The maximum price for one ticket of RCB's home match is more than ₹42,000. A packed house is still expected for Bangalore's home matches. Some fans complained about errors on RCB's official website while booking tickets, but the issue seems to have been resolved now.

When will IPL 2023 Ticket Booking start in Chennai and Kolkata?

Two of the most successful IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) are yet to provide any details about the ticket booking at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and Eden Gardens respectively.

It is unclear why the ticket sales have not started in Kolkata, but the ticket window for IPL matches in Chennai will likely open after the third ODI between India and Australia, which will happen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

Here is a summary of IPL 2023 ticket booking for all cities:

IPL 2023 tickets on Paytm Insider - Ahmedabad, Mohali, Dharamsala, Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow. (https://insider.in/search?q=ipl)

IPL 2023 tickets on RCB's official website - Bengaluru (https://www.royalchallengers.com/rcb-ipl-tickets).

IPL 2023 ticket Booking on Bookmyshow - Mumbai, Jaipur and Guwahati (https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/ipl)

IPL 2023 tickets for Chennai and Kolkata - Yet to Open.

